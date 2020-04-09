12 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, total active cases now 258

Thiruvananthapuram, April 9, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said 12 new coronavirus positive cases were reported, taking the total number presently under treatment to 258.

The cumulative number of cases, including those treated and cured, now stands at 357.

Two deaths had been reported previously, but those patients had other serious underlying ailments.

"Today there are 1,36,195 people under observation at homes and 723 at various hospitals in the state," said Vijayan.

He also said that eight foreign tourists have completely recovered and have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the police registered 2,206 cases, recorded the arrest of 2,166 people and seized 1,450 vehicles for violating curfew norms.

IANS