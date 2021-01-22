11th round of talks breaks down, deadlock on farm laws continues

New Delhi, January 22, 2021

The 11th round of talks between the government and representatives of agitating farmers' unions ended on Friday without any solution in sight as Union Agricultre Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to reconsider their rejection of the government's offer of suspending the three new farm laws for one and a half years.

No date for the next round of talks has been decided and the meeting will be held whenever farmer leaders are ready for a dialogue on the proposal given by the government in the 10th round of talks, on January 20.

After the meeting, Parminder Singh Palmajra, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Punjab, said the farmers will now further intensify the agitation.

The farmers, who are protesting at various points on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are demanding the repeal of the three controversial laws, which were passed by Parliament in September, 2020.

IANS