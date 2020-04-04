112 French nationals flown out from Kochi

Kochi, April 4, 2020

As many as 112 French nationals stuck in Kerala since the lockdown began were flown out on a special Air India flight from here on Saturday morning, said airport officials.

The special Air India flight arrived from Bengaluru with passengers and, after picking up the French nationals here, left for Mumbai, where more of them are waiting to travel to France.

In the past few days, similar flights were operated to ferry German and Omani nationals from Kerala who had come to the state either as tourists or for health check-ups and ayurveda treatments.

IANS