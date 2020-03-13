112 evacuees from China housed at ITBP Quarantine Facility test negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

The ITBP Quarantine facility at Chhawla Camp here has allowed a batch of 112 people, in quarantine since February 27 on arrival from Wuhan, China, to leave after being tested negative for COVID-19.

The first batch of 406 people from Wuhan, who arrived here on February 1-2 after being evacuated from Wuhan was released after being tested negative.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and S S Deswal, DG ITBP met the inmates at the Centre and addressed the gathering after successful completion of their requisite quarantine period at the ITBP Centre.

Rai congratulated the Force and said that he is proud of the ITBP for managing the ideal quarantine centre.

He said under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the planning of Home Minister Amit Shah, the nation is prepared to effectively deal with the coronavirus epidemic. All CAPFs stand ready at the service of the nation in these trying times, he said.

The group of 112 includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals including 8 families and 5 children. The group of foreign nationals includes 23 from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives, and 1 each from Madagascar, South Africa and the US.

Two tests --first on day 1 and second on day 14 of quarantine -- were conducted in which all samples have been found negative. All people were provided with all basic facilities required at the Centre as done with the previous lot of evacuees. Daily monitoring and check-up were also undertaken by the ITBP medicos from time to time.

This quarantine camp in Chhawla was set up by ITBP in just 48 hours prior to the arrival of the first batch from Wuhan on February 1. The centre is credited to have successfully quarantined 518 people -- (biggest number at any single quarantine centre in the country till now) who were brought from the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan.

