11 people killed in road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, March 7, 2020

Eleven people were killed on the spot in a road accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday when an SUV collided with a tractor at NH-28 near Sarmastpur Healthcare in Muzaffarpur's Kanti block. The collision was so intense that the car broke into pieces. The death toll may increase, said police.

Following the accident, Muzaffarpur police reached the spot. Hundreds of people also gathered at the scene. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased are residents of Hathauri. The bodies have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

IANS