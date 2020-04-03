102 new COVID-19 cases in TN; total reaches 411

Chennai, April 3, 2020

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 102 more positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the total number in the state to 411.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, a total of 411 persons have tested positive for the dreaded virus in the state so far.

Out of the new 102 cases, 100 persons who have tested positive for virus are those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congegation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event goes up to 364.

Rajesh said about 1,200 persons from the state had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat and throat swabs and blood samples have been taken from them for tests.

She said about 300 attendees of the conference have tested negative.

According to Rajesh, the state is focused on implementing the Containment Zone plan, whereby the households within the seven km radius from a COVID-19 patient's residence will be surveyed for any symptoms for virus infection.

"Unlike many others, we are not going for cluster approach," Rajesh added.

She said the state is still in Stage-2 of virus infection and all those who have tested positive for coronavirus infection are in stable condition and none of them are in an intensive care unit (ICU).

According to her, about three patients are in private hospitals.

"The private hospitals have to follow the same treatment protocol followed by the government hospitals," Rajesh said.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar said that samples of 3,684 persons have been tested, of which 2,789 returned negative.

On Thursday, the coronavirus patient-count in Tamil Nadu was 309. The state now ranks at the top in the country in terms of positive Covid-19 count.

Vijayabaskar said "robotic nurses" have been deployed at Stanley Hospital here to serve food and medicines to the COVID-19 patients to limit the direct contact of doctors and nurses with the patients and reduce the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami warned of strict action against lockdown order violators.

He said people need not come out on the streets daily to buy essential items and they can purchase them for a week.

According to him, 37,760 vehicles have been impounded by the police.

Palaniswami said there are about 1.34 lakh workers from other states. According to him, food, clothing are provided to the workers from other states at the camps where they are housed now.

Pointing out the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that movement of essential items should be allowed, Palaniswami said the supply problem will get sorted out soon.

He also assured that salary cut will not be imposed on the state government employees.

IANS