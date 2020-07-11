Shops seen closed in Bengaluru during a complete lockdown that has been reimposed on Sundays from July 5 to August 2 across Karnataka to confine citizens at home and restrict their activities or movements, as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, on July 5, 2020.
10-day lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14: Official

IANS

Bengaluru, July 11, 2020

Alarmed by surging COVID-19 cases by the day, the Karnataka government decided to re-impose a 10-day lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts from July 14 to July 23 to contain the virus spread, said an official on Saturday.

"There will be complete lockdown for 10 days from 8 p.m. on July 14 to 5 a.m. on July 23 in Bengaluru urban and rural districts to contain the corona virus spread, said the official of the Chief minister's Office in a statement.

