Maharashtra lockdown restrictions extended till June 1

Mumbai, May 13, 2021

On anticipated lines, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that it has decided to extend the ongoing stringent lockdown-type restrictions across the state till June 1.

The move by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comes amid rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in many districts in the state, though Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are currently in a better shape.

As per the new directives, Mumbai suburban trains will not permit regular commuters but only those engaged in essential services and other pre-notified categories.

At the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, all ministers belonging to the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress combine supported the need to extend the lockdown.

Following the cabinet nod, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the official notification this afternoon extending the lockdown provisions from 7 a.m. on May 15, till 7 a.m. on June 1.

The state also made it mandatory for any persons entering the state by any mode of transport to carry a Covid-19 negative report which is issued within 48 hours prior to his/her arrival.

The government has directed the local Disaster Management Authorities to keep tight vigils over rural markets and APMCs to ensure Covid-appropriate behavior and if rules are not complied with, they can shut these down or impose further restrictions on a case-to-case basis.

IANS