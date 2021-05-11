Three die in explosion at firecracker factory in MP

Harda (Madhya Pradesh), May 11, 2021

At least three people were killed and two others reportedly injured in an explosion in an alleged fire cracker factory operating from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.

The deceased included three women belonging to one family. As per information received, a sudden explosion occurred on Monday morning in one Lokesh Beldar's house located in front of the government Industrial Training Institute near Bairagarh area under Civil Line police station area.

The house caught fire following the explosion. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

IANS