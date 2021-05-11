Kerala records 79 COVID-19 deaths, 37,290 new cases in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11, 2021

Kerala today reported 79 deaths due to COVID-19 -- the highest so far -- and 37, 290 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

According to figures put out by the Department of Health, the death toll so far has risen to 5,958 while the total number of positive cases, since the first COVID cases were reported in Kerala and in India in late January 2020, has gone up to 1,967,405.

The number of active cases stood at 423,957 as of this evening.

As many as 32,978 people recovered from the disease today, taking the total so far to 1,537,138. A total of 993,313 were in home or institutional quarantine or in hospital isolation, the figures showed.

