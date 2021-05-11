Three terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar, May 11, 2021

Two more terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Vailoo, Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, taking the toll of terrorists killed in the encounter to three, officials said.

Earlier, one terrorist was killed in the encounter. The search operation is in progress in the area.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two more terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter. Total three terrorists were killed. Search is going on," police said.

IANS