Worldwide COVID-19 death toll crosses 3 million, total cases surge beyond 140 million

Washington, April 18, 2021

The worldwide death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has crossed the grim milestone of three million to reach 3,009,215 since the disease first reared its head in China in late 2019 while the total number of confirmed cases so far has surged beyond 140 million to 140,457,797 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 566,993 deaths and a total of 31.627 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 14,788,109 while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 177,150.

Brazil has reported more than 13.900 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 371,678.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 212,228 with a total of 2,304,096 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,508 with a total of 4,401,176 cases so far – the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 116,676 with 3,857,443 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,640,537 cases and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 103,451 deaths - the seventh highest among all countries.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,321,176 cases and has reported 100,752 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has seen a surge in cases in recent days, taking the total so far to 4,212,645, the seventh highest in the world, with 35,608 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Germany has reported the ninth highest number of deaths, at 79,971 deaths, with 3,154,305 cases – the tenth highest in the world.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,407,283 and the tenth highest number of deaths in the world at 76,981.

Colombia (67,931), Iran (66,327), Poland (61,825), Argentina (59,164), Peru (56,797) and South Africa (53,771) are countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

