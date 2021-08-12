Worldwide COVID-19 cases surges past 204.7 million, death toll crosses 4.324 million

Washington, August 12, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far worldwide, since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in December 2019, has surged past 203.738 million while the globaldeath toll has risen to 4,324,587.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 36.190 million cases and 618,479 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the numebr of cases of infection, at 32.077 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 429,669.

India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 20.245 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 565,748. It is the second country after the US to record more than 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 246,203 with a total of 3,020,596 cases of infection so far.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases so far at 6,440,082 with 112,620 deaths.

Russia has recorded the fifth highest number of cases so far at 6,425,918 with 164,413 deaths.

The United Kingdom is in the sixth spot with 6,176,023 cases and 130,921 deaths so far.

Turkey is in seventh place with 5,996,194 cases and 52,565 deaths until now.

Argentina has recorded 5,052,884 cases so far, the eighth highest, with 108,388 deaths while Colombia is in the ninth spot with 4,852,323 cases and 122,953 deaths

Spain is in tenth place with 4,660,473 cases so far and 82,320 deaths.

According to the CSSE dashboard, the world has reported a total of 16,394,628 cases and 262,229 COVID-19 deaths in the last 28 days.

In this period, the US has reported 2,42,949 new cases and 10,465 deaths. Indonesia has logged 1,079,400 cases and 42,988 cases in this period, while India has added 1,048,631 cases and 17,190 deaths in the last four weeks.

Brazil has registered 1,035,356 cases and 28,354 deaths in the last 28 days, the UK 923,368 cases and 2,124 deaths, Iran 840,817 cases and 9,256 deaths, Russia 640,376 cases and 21,536 deaths, Spain 618,999 cases and 1,277 deaths, France 555,687 cases and 1,011 deaths and Turkey 496,043 cases and 2,198 deaths.

NNN