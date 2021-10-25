Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 243.689 million, death toll rises past 4.948 million

Washington, October 25, 2021

The total number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide, since the first cases were reported in late 2019, has crossed 243.689 million while the death toll has climbed past 4.948 million as of today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 45.444 million cases and 735,941 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the number of cases of infection, at 34.189 million, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 454,712.

India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 21.729 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 605,644. It is the second country after the US to record more than 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Other countries which have reported more than three million cases so far are the United Kingdom (8,814,735), Russia (8,112,999), Turkey (7,851,775), France (7,226,974), Iran (5,860,844), Argentina (5,280,358), Spain (4,997,732), Colombia (4,991,732), Italy (4,741,185), Germany (4,476,078), Indonesia (4,240,019) and Mexico (3,783,327), the figures showed.

Other countries with a death toll of more than 100,000 are Mexico (286,346), Russia (226,464), Peru (200,052), Indonesia (143,205), United Kingdom (139,950), Italy (131,826), Colombia (127,067), Iran (125,223), France (118,405) and Argentina (115,826).

According to the CSSE dashboard, the world has reported a total of 11.923 million new COVID-19 cases and 199,453 deaths in the last 28 days.

In this period, the US has reported 2,512,399 new cases and 47,045 deaths, followed by the UK with 1,114,377 cases and 3,421 deaths; Turkey with 812,305 cases and 5,946 deaths; Russia with 799,887 cases and 26,219 deaths and India with 510,988 cases and 7,518 deaths.

