Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 231.820 million, death toll rises past 4.748 million

Washington, September 27, 2021

The total number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide, since the first cases were reported in late 2019, has crossed 221.820 millon while the death toll has climbed past 4.748 million as of today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 42.931 million cases and 688,032 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the number of cases of infection, at 33.652 million as of yesterday, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 446,918.

India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 21.351 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 594,443. It is the second country after the US to record more than 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Other countries which have reported more than three million cases so far are the United Kingdom (7,700,358), Russia (7,313,112), France (7,085,607), Turkey (7,039,470), Iran (5,533,520), Argentina (5,250,402), Colombia (4,951,675), Spain (4,946,601), Italy (4,660,314), Indonesia (4,208,013), Germany (4,204,300) and Mexico (3,632,800), the CSSE figures showed.

Other countries with a death toll of more than 100,000 are Mexico (275,450), Russia (200,245), Peru (199,292), Indonesia (141,467), the UK (136,529), Italy (130,697), Colombia (126,145), Iran (119,360), France (117,182) and Argentina (114,862).

According to the CSSE dashboard, the world has reported a total of 15.443 million new COVID-19 cases and 248,433 deaths in the last 28 days.

In this period, the US has reported 4,051,237 new cases and 50,026 deaths. India has logged 957,715 cases and 9,088 deaths in this period, followed by the UK with 937,378 cases and 3,766 deaths; Turkey with 684,090 cases and 6,980 deaths; Iran with 624,280 cases and 13,181 deaths; Brazil with 614,699 cases and 15,190 deaths; the Philippines with 534,475 cases and 4,397 deaths; and Russia with 524,430 cases and 21,771 deaths.

