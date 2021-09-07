Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 221 million, death toll rises past 4.574 million

Washington, September 7, 2021

The total number of cases of COVID-19 worldwide, since the first cases were reported in late 2019, has crossed 221.069 millon while the death toll has climbed to 4,574,662.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 40.018 million cases and 649,072 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the number of cases of infection, at 33.027 million as of yesterday, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 440,752.

India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 20.477 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 583,810. It is the second country after the US to record more than 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Other countries which have reported more than three million cases so far are the United Kingdom (7,051,362), Russia (6,929,862), France (6,924,325), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,207,695), Iran (5,156,986), Colombia (4,919,773), Spain (4,887,112), Italy (4,574,787), Indonesia (4,133,433), Germany (4,020,587) and Mexico (3,428,384), the CSSE figures showed.

Other countries with a death toll of more than 100,000 are Mexico (263,140), Peru (198,488), Russia (184,672), Indonesia (136,473), the UK (133,598), Italy (129,567), Colombia (125,331), France (115,563), Argentina (112,673) and Iran (111,257).

According to the CSSE dashboard, the world has reported a total of 17.963 million cases and 273,411 COVID-19 deaths in the last 28 days.

In this period, the US has reported 4,181,179 new cases and 31,539 deaths. India has logged 1,057,667 cases and 12,443 deaths in this period, followed by Iran with 970,678 cases and 16,659 deaths, the UK with 912,423 cases and 2,923 deaths and Brazil with 725,107 cases and 20,477 deaths.

