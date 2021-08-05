Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 200 million, death toll rises past 4.257 million

Washington, August 5, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far worldwide, since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in December 2019, has crossed the grim milestone of 200 million to reach 200,269,244 today.

The global death toll has climbed to 4,257,056.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 35.330million cases and 614,785 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of cases of infection, at 31.812 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 426,290. India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 20.026 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 559,607. It is the second country after the US to record more than 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 242,547 with a total of 2,901,094 cases of infection so far, the 15th highest.

Russia has recorded the fourth highest number of cases so far at 6,274,006 with 159,032 deaths.

France is in the fifth place, with 6,272,189 cases so far and 112,233 deaths.

The United Kingdom is in the sixth spot with 5,980,887 cases and 130,300 deaths so far.

Turkey is in seventh place with 5,822,487 cases and 51,767 deaths until now.

Argentina has recorded 4,975, 616 cases so far, the eighth highest, with 106,747 deaths while Colombia is in the ninth spot with 4,815,063 cases and 121,695 deaths.

Spain is in tenth place with 4,545,184 cases so far and 81,844 deaths.

NNN