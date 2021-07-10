Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 186 million, death toll climbs past 4.017 million

Washington, July 10, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 cases so far worldwide, since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in December 2019, has crossed 186 million, while the global death toll, which crossed the grim milestone of 4 million a couple of days ago, now stands at 4,017,782.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 33.837 million cases and 606,988 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of cases of infection, at 30.795 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 407,145. India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has so far reported more than 19.020 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 531m688. It is the second country after the US to cross the mark of 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 234,675 with a total of 2,577,140 cases of infection so far, the 15th highest.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,865,767 with 111,492 deaths so far.

Russia is now in fifth place with 5,664,200 cases so far and 139,156 deaths.

Turkey is in the sixth spot with 5,465,094 cases and 50,096 deaths till now.

The United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has logged 5,075,945 million cases and 128,631 deaths so far.

Argentina is in the eighth place with 4,627,537 cases and 98,148 deaths so far.

Colombia is in the ninth spot with 4,471,622 cases and 111,731 deaths so far.

Italy is in the tenth spot with 4,268,491 cases and 127,756 deaths until now.

NNN