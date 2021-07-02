Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 182.861 million, global death toll rises past 3.958 million

Washington, July 2, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic broke out in late 2019, climbed past 182.861 million today while the global death toll has crossed 3.958 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 33.687 million cases and 605,199 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of cases of infection, at 30.458 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 400,312. India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases and the third country, after the US and Brazil, to have registered more than 400,000 deaths.

Brazil has reported more than 18.622 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 520,095. It is the second country after the US to cross 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 233,248 with a total of 2,525,350 cases of infection so far, the 15th highest.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,842,612 with 111,297 deaths so far.

Russia is now in fifth place with 5,495,513 cases so far and 134,302 deaths.

Turkey is in the sixth spot with 5,435,831 cases and 49,829 deaths till now.

The United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has logged 4,871,735 cases and 128,453 deaths so far.

Argentina is in the eighth place with 4,491,551 cases and 94,772 deaths so far.

Colombia has moved up one spot to ninth with 4,269,297 and 107,137 deaths so far.

Italy has dropped one place to the tenth spot with 4,261,582 cases and 127,615 deaths until now.

