Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 180.355 million, global death toll climbs past 3.908 million

Washington, June 26, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic broke out in late 2019, climbed past 180.355 million today while the global death toll has crossed 3.908 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 33.603 million cases and 603,526 deaths so far.

India is in second place, in terms of cases of infection, at 30.183 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 394,493. India is only the second country after the US to have crossed 30 million cases.

Brazil has reported more than 18.322 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 511,142. It is the second country after the US to cross 500,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 232,346 with a total of 2,498,357 cases so far, the 15th highest.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,828,266 with 111,101 deaths so far.

Turkey has reported 5,398,878 cases of infection, the fifth highest, but the number of deaths in that country is relatively lower at 49,473.

Russia is the sixth country to cross five million cases of infection so far at 5,346,005 with 129,869 deaths till now.

The United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has logged 4,716,065 cases and 128,330 deaths so far.

Argentina is in the eighth place with 4,374,587 cases and 91,979 deaths so far. Italy is in ninth place with 4,256,451 cases and 127,418 deaths.

Colombia is in the 10th place with 4,092,746 cases and 103,321 deaths so far.

