Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 166.835 million, death toll climbs to 3.456 million

Washington, May 23, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, crossed 166.835 million today while the global death toll surged past 3.456 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 589,855 deaths and a total of 33.114 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of cases of infection, at 26.530 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 299,266.

Brazil has reported more than 16.047 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 448,208.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 221,597 with a total of 2,395,330 cases so far.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,980,325, with 108,358 deaths so far.

Turkey is the fifth country to cross five million cases of infection so far at 5,186,487 but its number of deaths is comparitively lower at 46,268.

Russia is in the sixth spot with 4,944,129 cases so far and 116,497 deaths, while the United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has reported 4,478,390 cases and 127,983 deaths till now. Italy is in the eighth place at 4,192,183 cases so far and 125,225 deaths.

The last two spots in the list of ten most affected countries are taken up by Germany, which has reported 3,657,920 cases and 87,395 deaths so far and Spain, which has posted 3,636,453 cases and 79,620 deaths.

