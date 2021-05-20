Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 165.081 million, death toll climbs to 3.421 million

Washington, May 20, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, crossed 165.081million today while the global death toll surged past 3.421 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 588,311 deaths and a total of 33.046 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 25.772 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 287,122.

Brazil has reported more than 15.812 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 441,691.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 220,850 with a total of 2,387,512 cases so far.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,979,093, with 108,343 deaths so far.

Turkey is the fifth country to cross five million cases of infection so far at 5,160,423 but its number of deaths is comparitively lower at 45,626.

Russia is in the sixth spot with 4,917,906 cases so far and 115,393 deaths, while the United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has reported 4,471,061 cases and 127,963 deaths till now. Italy is in the eighth place at 4,178,261 cases so far and 124,810 deaths.

The last two spots in the list of ten most affected countries are taken up by Germany, which has reported 3,638,504 cases and 86,999 deaths so far and Spain, which has posted 3,631,661 cases and 79,601 deaths.

NNN