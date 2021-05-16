Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 162.203 million, death toll climbs to 3.365 million

Washington, May 16, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, crossed 162.203 million today while the global death toll surged past 3.365 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 585,704 deaths and a total of 32.923 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 24.684 million as of this morning, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 270,284.

Brazil has reported more than 15.586 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 434,715.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 220,413 with a total of 2,380,641 cases so far.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,925,071, with 107,696 deaths so far.

Turkey is the fifth country to cross five million cases of infection so far at 5,106,862 but its number of deaths is comparitively lower at 44,539.

Russia is in the sixth spot with 4,875,308 cases so far and 113,541 deaths, while the United Kingdom, in the seventh place, has reported 4,464,634 cases and 127,937 deaths till now. Italy is in the eighth place at 4,153,374 cases so far and 124,063 deaths.

The last two spots in the list of ten most affected countries are taken up by Spain, which has reported 3,604,799 cases and 79,339 deaths so far, and Germany, which has posted 3,595,872 cases of infection and 86,037 deaths so far.

NNN