Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 161.185 million, death toll climbs to 3.344 million

Washington, May 14, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, crossed 161.185 million today while the global death toll surged past 3.344 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 584,487 deaths and a total of 32.852 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 24.046 million as of today, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 262,317.

Brazil has reported more than 15.433 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 430,417.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 219,901 with a total of 2,375,115 cases so far.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of cases at 5,902,343, with 107,411 deaths so far.

Turkey is the fifth country to cross five million cases of infection so far at 5,083,996 but its number of deaths is comparitively lower at 44,059.

Russia is in the sixth spot with 4,857,303 cases so far and 111,795 deaths, while the United Kingdom has reported 4,460,405 cases and 127,912 deaths till now. Italy is in the eighth place at 4,139,160 cases so far and 1123,745 deaths.

Spain has reported 3,598,452 cases and 79,281 deaths while Germany has posted 3,578,125 cases of infection and 85,852 deaths so far.

