Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 157.951 million, death toll surges to 3.288 million

Washington, May 10, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, crossed 157.951 million today while the global death toll surged past 3.288 million.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 581,752 deaths and a total of 32.707 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 22.296 million as of yesterday, while it is placed third in the world in terms of deaths at 242,362.

Brazil has reported more than 15.184 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 422,340.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 218,985 with a total of 2,365,792 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,865 with a total of 4,450,578 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 122,833 with 4,111,210 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases at 5,838,294 and has reported 106,553 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has recorded a total of 5,031,332 cases so far, the fifth highest, with 43,029 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Russia is in the sixth place in terms of the number of cases at 4,824,621 and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 111,425.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,567,408 and 78,792 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,530,887 and 84,796 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (77,854), Iran (74,910), Poland (70,012), Argentina (67,325), Peru (63,826) and South Africa (54,735) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 18,915 deaths so far and Bangladesh 11,934.

