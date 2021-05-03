Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 152.966 million, global death toll climbs past 3.204 million

Washington, May 3, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, surged past 152.966 million today while the global death toll climbed to 3,204,301.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 577,046 deaths and a total of 32.422 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 19.925 million as of this morning, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 218,959.

Brazil has reported more than 14.754 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 407.639.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 218,959 with a total of 2,348,873 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,796 with a total of 4,435,834 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 121,177 with 4,044,762 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases at 5,713,393 and has reported 104,980 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has recorded a total of 4,875,388 cases so far, the fifth highest, with 40,844 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Russia is in the sixth place in terms of the number of cases at 4,776,844 and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 109,341.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,524,077 and 78,216 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,433,224 and 83,291 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (74,477), Iran (72,875), Poland (68,103), Argentina (64,252), Peru (62,126) and South Africa (54,417) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 18,149 deaths so far and Bangladesh 11,644,

