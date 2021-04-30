Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 150 million, global death toll surges past 3.165 million

Washington, April 30, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed past the 150-million mark to 150,532,861 today while the global death toll surged to 3,165,999.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 575,193 deaths and a total of 32.288 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 18.762 million as of this morning, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 208,330.

Brazil has reported more than 14.590 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 401,186.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 216,447 with a total of 2,340,934 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,759 with a total of 4,429,851 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 120,544 with 4,009,208 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases at 5,653,533 and has reported 104,385 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Turkey has recorded a total of 4,788,700 cases so far, the fifth highest, with 39,737 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Russia is in the sixth place in terms of the number of cases at 4,742,142, and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 107,902.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,514,942 and 78,080 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,391,039 and 82,865 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (73,230), Iran (71,351), Poland (67,073), Argentina (63,508), Peru (60,742) and South Africa (54,331) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 17,811 deaths so far and Bangladesh 11,393.

