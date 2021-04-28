Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 148.335 million, global death toll surges past 3.131 million

Washington, April 28, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed to 148,335,023 today while the global death toll surged to 3,131,405.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 573,361 deaths and a total of 32.173 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 17.636 million as of yesterday morning, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 197,894.

Brazil has reported more than 14.441 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 395,022.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 215,547 with a total of 2,333,126 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,705 with a total of 4,425,209 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 119,912 with 3,981,512 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,595,403 cases and has reported 103,762 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases at 4,725,252, and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 107,167.

Turkey has seen a surge in cases in recent days, taking the total so far to 4,710,582, the sixth highest in the world, with 39,057 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,496,134 and 77,855 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,324,973 and 82,116 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (72,235), Iran (70,532), Poland (65,897), Argentina (62,599), Peru (60,013) and South Africa (54,237) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 17,530 deaths so far and Bangladesh 11,228.

