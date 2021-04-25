Worldwide COVID-19 cases cross 146.475 million, global death toll climbs past 3.099 million

Washington, April 25, 2021

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide, since the pandemic began in China in late 2019, climbed to 146,475,316 today and the global death toll surged to 3,099,816.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remained the worst-hit country with 571,921 deaths and a total of 32.045 million cases of infection so far.

India is in second place, in terms of the cases of infection, at 16,960,172 as of today, while it is placed fourth in the world in terms of deaths at 192,311.

Brazil has reported more than 14.308 million cases of infection, the third highest in the world, while, in terms of the number of deaths, it is second after the US, at 389,492.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 214,853 with a total of 2,326,738 cases so far – the 15th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 127,670 with a total of 4,418,710 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 119,021 with 3,949,517 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has the fourth highest number of cases with 5,534,656 cases and has reported 102,872 deaths -- the eighth highest in the world.

Russia is in the fifth place in terms of the number of cases with 4,699,988 cases and in seventh place in terms of deaths so far at 106,108.

Turkey has seen a surge in cases in recent days, taking the total so far to 4,591,416, the sixth highest in the world, with 38,011 deaths, the 19th highest in the world.

Spain has reported the ninth highest number of cases at 3,468,617 and 77,591 deaths, the tenth highest.

Germany has recorded the tenth highest number of cases at 3,291,293 and 81,610 deaths, the ninth highest in the world.

Colombia (70,886), Iran (69,120), Poland (65,222), Argentina (61,474), Peru (59,440) and South Africa (54,125) are the other countries which have reported more than 50,000 deaths each so far.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 17,117 deaths so far and Bangladesh 10,952.

