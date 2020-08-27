World Economic Forum postpones its Annual Meeting in Davos to early next summer

Geneva, August 27, 2020

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Wednesday that it has decided to reschedule its Annual Meeting 2021 in Davos, originally scheduled for January, to early next summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that the Forum cannot do so safely in January," Adrian Monck, Managing Director, Public Engagement, WEF, said in a press release.

During the week of 25 January, the Forum will digitally convene high-level “Davos Dialogues” where key global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021, Monck said.

"Details concerning the dates and location of the rescheduled Annual Meeting 2021 will be shared as soon as the Forum is assured that all conditions are fulfilled to guarantee the health and safety of our participants and the hosting community," he said.

"The Forum continues to engage its partners and constituents in manifold, collaborative activities to address global, regional and business challenges.

"Since February, almost 1,800 organizations from business, government and civil society have joined the Forum’s COVID Action Platform following the outbreak of the pandemic. In September, the Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Summit will bring the core principles of the Great Reset into focus, asking all of us how we can contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future," Monck added.

