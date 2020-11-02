WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus goes into self-quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

London, November 2, 2020

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus today said he was going into self-quarantine after one of his contacts tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," Ghebreyesus said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," he said.

"My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!" he added.

