Weeks after losing job, Indian wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle

Dubai, December 21, 2020

Navaneeth Sajeevan, a 30-year-old Indian based in Abu Dhabi, has won $ 1 million in the latest draw of the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire conducted here yesterday.

Sajeevan had purchased the lucky ticket online on November 22.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for four years now, Sajeevan is a father of one and works for an outsourcing company in the UAE capital.

He was made redundant due to the current pandemic and could not contain his excitement as he shared the news with his four colleagues and friends with whom he had shared the cost of the ticket.

"I just came from a job interview and to receive this call from Dubai Duty Free is totally unbelievable. I am so thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this very timely win," he said.

Sajeevan who hails from Kerala, is the 171st Indian to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers, a press release from DDF said.

NNN