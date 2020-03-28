US to provide India $ 2.9 million in assistance for COVID-19 response

Washington, March 28, 2020

The United States has announced an assistance of $ 2.9 million to India as part of the $ 274 million it is providing to help countries in need as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 23,500 lives across the world.

The assistance to India is to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more, a press release from the Department of State said.

This builds upon the foundation of more than $1.4 billion in health assistance out of the more than $2.8 billion in U.S. assistance for India over the last 20 years, the release said.

"The U.S. government is leading the world’s humanitarian and health assistance response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are mobilizing all necessary resources to respond rapidly, both at home and abroad. As part of this comprehensive and generous U.S. response, the State Department and USAID are providing an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, on top of the funding we already provide to multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

"This total to date includes nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund and $110 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance account, to be provided for up to 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of this global pandemic. Through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will receive $64 million in humanitarian assistance to help address the threats posed by COVID-19 in existing humanitarian crisis situations for some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

"U.S. government agencies are working together to prioritize foreign assistance based on coordination and the potential for impact," the release added.

