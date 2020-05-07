US Spl Rep for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to visit India as part of tour of region

New Delhi, May 7, 2020

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will visit New Delhi this week as part of a tour of the region.

A press release from the Department of State said Khalilzad will stop first in Doha, Qatar where he will meet with Taliban representatives to press for full implementation of the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

In New Delhi, he will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

In Islamabad, he will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process.

"At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan," the release added.

