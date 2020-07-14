US reports nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Washington, July 14, 2020

The United States has registered another record single-day spike of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, which took the total tally to over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, the country registered a total of 59,222 new cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,363,056.

Another 411 deaths were reported in the same period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 135,582.

With the two new figures, the US currently accounts for the highest number of cases and deaths in the world.

The surge of coronavirus infections has pushed some states, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Arizona, to reinstate tougher anti-epidemic measures.

On Sunday, Florida reported a 24-hour increase of 15,299, shattering the previous one-day high for a US state by more than 3,500.

IANS