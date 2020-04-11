US registers more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Washington, April 11, 2020

The United States has become the first country in the world to register more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, sparking fears that it may soon overtake Italy as the nation with the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people lost their lives to the virus in the US in the 24 hours from Thursday night, reports Efe news.

The US recorded 1,878, 1,936 and 1,879 deaths over the previous three days.

The total number of fatalities in the US has now jumped to 18,769, closing the gap with Italy.

The European country has recorded 18,849 deaths and remains the worst-affected nation by the pandemic.

Most of the deaths recorded since Thursday night are from three states of New York, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Some 777 people lost their lives in New York while the neighbouring state of New Jersey witnessed 232 fatalities. In Michigan, 205 died due to the infection.

The total number of confirmed infections in the US also exceeded half a million. The country has confirmed 501,419 coronavirus patients, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 29,078 patients have recovered.

The US remains the focus of the pandemic and leads the number of infections in the world ahead of Spain with 158,273 cases and 16,081 fatalities.

Italy has a total of 147,577 infected patients and 18,849 deaths. France has 125,931 cases and 13,215 fatalities, according to the university.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, the global death toll from the virus increased to 102,764 on Saturday morning, while there number of infected worldwide stood at 1,698,416.

Within the US, the most affected city remains New York. The city woke up on Friday to the shocking images of mass graves on the island of Hart, northeast of the Bronx neighbourhood.

The authorities have decided to make this type of burial temporarily until family members claim the bodies for private burials in the future.

Earlier this week, the New York City Council announced that it was considering such measures amid a spike in daily deaths and the collapse of funeral homes and cemeteries.

Many hospitals have refrigerated trucks on their back doors that serve as mobile morgues.

At the federal level, the White House had earlier estimated that the coronavirus could cause 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. However, this week it reduced the projection to 60,000.

In total, 42 of the country's 50 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, have ordered their residents to stay home, which means that approximately 95 per cent of the US population (about 316 million people) were being held indoors.

IANS