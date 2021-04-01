US: Four dead, two injured in California shooting

San Francisco, April 1, 2021

At least four people died and two others were injured in a shooting incident in the US state of California, according to authorities.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the city of Orange, 55 km southeast of Los Angeles.

The Orange Police Department said that they responded to reports of a shooting at around 5.30 p.m. and then found "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities" where shots were being fired.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the Metro City Fire Authority Dispatch, an emergency organisation providing fire and emergency medical services to over 1.2 million residents in Southern California.

Local ABC 7 news channel said the police only confirmed that there were several victims at the scene, and some were killed but an exact victim count was not available.

The suspected shooter was in custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

IANS