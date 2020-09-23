US COVID-19 deaths cross 200,000

Washington, September 23, 2020

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States has crossed the 200,000-mark and stood at 200,807, according to a dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 infections in the country -- the worst-hit in the world -- has risen to more than 6.896 million, the latest figures showed.

Within the US, New York state has reported 33,090 deaths, followed by 16,076 in New Jersey, 15,229 in Texas, 15,210 in California, 13,416 in Florida, 9,328 in Massachusetts, 8,722 in Illinois, 8,002 in Pennsylvania, 6,997 in Michigan and 6,673 in Georgia.

The total caseload in the world stood at more than 31.605 million while the global death toll has risen to 970,934. This meant that the US accounted for about 21.8 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world so far and about 20.6 of the total number of deaths due to the disease.

The death toll in the US had crossed the 100,000-mark on May 27.

