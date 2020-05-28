US COVID-19 deaths cross 100,000; global toll touches 355,615

Washington, May 28, 2020

The number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus (COVID-19) crossed the sombre milestone of 100,000 on Wednesday, even as the global toll reached 355,629, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

Data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide had gone past 5.69 million.

The United States remained the worst-hit country with more than 1.699 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 100,418 deaths so far, the CSSE website showed.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 29,484 deaths, followed by 11,339 deaths in New Jersey, 6,547 in Massachusetts and 5,334 in Michigan.

The US, with less than 5% of the world's population, accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the total cases of infection in the world and a little over 28 per cent of deaths worldwide. About 5.9 per cent of those who have tested positive for the deadly viral disease have died.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 37,542 with a total of 268,619 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

With a spike in the number of cases in recent days, Brazil is now placed second in terms of the number of cases, at 411,821. The country has reported 25,598 deaths so far -- the sixth highest in the world.

Russia is now in third spot as far as number of cases go, at 370,680, with 3,968 deaths so far.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 33,072 with 231,139 cases in all so far, followed by France with 28,599 deaths and 183,038 cases and Spain with 27,117 deaths and 236,259 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,364 deaths so far, Germany 8,428, the Netherlands 5,890 and Sweden 4,220.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 8,597 deaths, Iran 7,564, Canada 6,876 and Turkey 4,431.

India is now placed 10th in the world in terms of total cases of infection, which was 158,333 as of Thursday morning, and 14th in terms of the number of deaths, which was 4,531.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 82,995 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

NNN