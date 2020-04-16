US COVID-19 death toll crosses 31,500

Washington, April 16, 2020

The death toll in the United States due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has climbed to 31,590, according to the latest data put out by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global pandemic.

According to CSSE, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has touched 641,166.

Within the United States, New York is the worst-hit state with 12,192 deaths and a total of 222,284 cases so far.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that data suggested that the country had passed the peak on new cases.

"While we must remain vigilant, it is clear that our aggressive strategy is working — and very strongly working, I might add," he said at a White House media briefing on Wednesday.

"New cases are declining throughout the New York metropolitan area. Cases in the Detroit and Denver metro areas are flat. Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Philadelphia; and St. Louis are showing great signs of progress, and new cases in Houston and New Orleans are declining.

"The battle continues, but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully that will continue and we will continue to make great progress," he said.

Worldwide, the pandemic has infected more than 2.101 million people so far and claimed 140,772 lives so far.

Italy, with 22,176 deaths is the second most-affected country after the US, followed by Spain (19,130 deaths), France (17,167) and the United Kingdom (13,729), according to the CSSE data.

