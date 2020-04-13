US COVID-19 death toll crosses 22,000, total number of cases goes past 557,000

Washington, April 13, 2020

The number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 22,108, the highest among all countries, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global pandemic in real time.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has touched 557,571, the CSSE said.

The state of New York recorded 189,020 cases, the most in the country, with a death toll of 9,385.

New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois and Louisiana have each reported over 20,000 cases, according to the tally.

Worldwide, the total number of cases was 1,850,527 with 114,245 deaths, the CSSE said.

The deaths include 19,899 in Italy, 17,209 in Spain, 14,393 in France and 10,612 in the United Kingdom, it added.

