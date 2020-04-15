US COVID-19 cases cross 610,000, deaths reach 26,119

Washington, April 15, 2020

The number of deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States climbed to 26,119 today, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University which is tracking the global pandemic.

The total number of cases in the country has gone up to 610,774, the CSSE said.

New York, the worst-hit state, has registered 10,834 deaths and more than 202,630 cases so far.

New Jersey followed with 68,824 cases and 2,805 deaths. Other states with over 20,000 cases included Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois and Louisiana.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than two million people and claimed 129,045 lives so far.

Italy has reported 21,067 deaths, Spain 18,579, France 15,750, and the UK 12,892 deaths.

NNN