US Capitol Police officer, injured in Wednesday's riots, dies in hospital

Washington, January 8, 2021

A US Capitol Police (USCP) officer, who was injured in the violent protests in Washington DC on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening, taking the toll in the unprecedented violence in the heart of the nation's capital to five.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on duty," a press release from USCP said.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners," it said.

"Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit," the release added.

On Wednesday, four people died, several others suffered injuries and more than 50 persons were arrested when protesters, in support of President Donald Trump's futile efforts to reject the 2020 presidential election results, breached the Capitol as Congress met to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Chaos and violence forced an hours-long lockdown on the Capitol grounds.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee confirmed that a woman was shot and killed, while the three others died after apparently suffering "separate medical emergencies" near the Capitol grounds.

There were no other details on the victims.

Contee however, added that the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of 9.30 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, the police made a total of 52 arrests, including four for carrying pistols without a license and one for possession of a prohibited weapon, The Hill news website quoted the police chief as saying.

Twenty-six of the 52 arrests were made on Capitol grounds, he added.

He also confirmed that 14 officers were injured, with one "pulled into the crowd and assaulted", resulting in "serious injuries".

According to Contee, two officers were hospitalised.

He said that two pipe bombs were recovered near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee.

Also speaking at the briefing along side Contee, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended an emergency declaration in the city until January 21, and imposed a curfew until 6 a.m., on Thursday morning.

The incident had forced the emergency evacuation at both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

