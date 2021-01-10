- Home
International
US: 4 killed in shooting rampage in Illinois
Chicago, January 10, 2021
At least four people were killed and two others severely injured in a shooting rampage in the US state of Illinois, a media report said, adding the suspect was shot and killed by the police.
The NBC Chicago report said the first shooting took place at a pharmacy in Chicago on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect managed to flee and shot another three people dead during his escape.
In an IHOP restaurant in Evanston, he took a woman hostage, who was later shot by the suspect and has since been hospitalised.
A 15-year-old girl, who was shot in the head, was rushed to the hospital and is now in critical condition.
Local police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, whose motives for the shooting spree remain unknown.
IANS