US: 1 killed, 8 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

Washington, July 20, 2020

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting incident in Washington D.C., police said.

The shooting occurred at 14th Street and Spring Road on Sunday, D.C. Police Chief Chief Peter Newsham said at a press briefing.

He that three men, two with "long guns" and one with a pistol, opened fire on a group of people in what appeared to be a targeted attack,

Altogether nine people -- eight men and one woman -- were sent to a hospital, according to Newsham.

Among them, one was pronounced dead, two were in serious conditions, and the rest sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation was underway, D.C. Police Department said in a tweet.

At least 23 people have been killed in violent incidents in Washington, D.C. since July 1, according to The Washington Post.

"We've got to hold gun offenders accountable," Newsham said.

IANS