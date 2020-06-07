Global COVID-19 toll inches close to 400,000; total number of cases goes crosses 6.898 million

Washington, June 7, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll inched closer today to 400,000, touching 399,832, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection crossed 6.898 million.

The dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 109,802 deaths and 1.92 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York accounted for 30,280 deaths, followed by 12,106 deaths in New Jersey, 7,289 in Massachusetts, 5,931 in Pennsylvania, 5,864 in Illinois and 5,613 in Michigan.

Brazil is now in second place in terms of the number of cases, at 672,846 while it has reported the third highest number of deaths at 35,930.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 40,548 with a total of 286,294 cases of infection, the fourth highest in the world.

Russia is placed third as far as the number of cases is concerned at 458,102, with 5,717 deaths so far.

The latest figures mean that India, with 246,628 now is placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom as far as total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India, at 6,929, is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 33,846 with 234,801 cases in all so far, the seventh highest in the world.

France has reported 29,145 deaths and 190,759 cases and Spain 27,135 deaths and 241,310 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,580 deaths so far, Germany 8,685 and the Netherlands 6,030.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 13,511 deaths, Iran 8,209 and Canada 7,850.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

