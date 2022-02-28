UNSC votes to call emergency UNGA session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine; India abstains

New York, February 28, 2022

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted on Sunday to call for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and consider and recommend collective action on the crisis.

India, along with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained from the vote, while Russia voted against the measure which got 11 votes in favour.

The request for the UNGA to convene a meeting urgently came after Russia had vetoed on Friday a US-led draft Security Council resolution that would have "deplored in the strongest terms" the Russian attack on Ukraine. India, China and the UAE had abstained in that vote, too,

UN sources explained that, since the text acted upon on Sunday was procedural, none of the five permanent Council members – China France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States – could use their vetoes. The measure needed just nine votes in favour to pass.

Only 10 such emergency special sessions of the General Assembly have been convened since 1950, following the adoption of resolution 377A(V), widely known as "Uniting for Peace".

That text gives the Assembly the power to take up matters of international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members.

In an Explanation of Vote, T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said it was regrettable that the situation in Ukraine had worsened further since the Council last convened on the matter.

"We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostlities. There is no other choice but to return back to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

Tirumurti said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of Russia and Ukraine. "In this regard, we welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border," he said.

The Indian Ambassador said the global order was anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrityand sovereignty of all states. "We are all agreed on these principles," he said.

Tirumurti said India continued to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine.

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed," he said.

"Taking into consideration the totality of circumstances, we have decided to ABSTAIN," the statement added.

UN News adds:

Following statements by countries in the emergency special session, the General Assembly is expected to vote on a resolution similar to the one taken up Friday by the Security Council. While Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they are considered to carry political weight as they express the will of the wider UN membership.

The Security Council’s latest steps to end the Ukraine crisis cap a week of activity at the United Nations seeking a diplomatic offramp to Russian military action in the country.

On Saturday, amid reports of casualties and people fleeing their homes to seek safety as Russian military operations in the country intensified, the Secretary-General announced that the UN will launch an appeal to fund its humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

A readout issued by a UN spokesperson said that UN chief António Guterres had spoken on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed “the... determination of the United Nations to enhance humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.”

The Secretary-General's phone call and the announcement of a humanitarian appeal followed his decision this past Thursday to release $20 million from the UN emergency relief fund, known as CERF , to meet urgent needs in Ukraine.

In addition, the Secretary-General has announced the appointment of Amin Awad as UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine to lead the coordination of all UN efforts, including its humanitarian response, on both sides of the contact line.

Speaking after the vote, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, of the United States, one of the countries that had requested the meeting, said the Security Council had today taken an important step towards holding Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine.

“By calling for an emergency special session of the General Assembly... [we] have recognized that this is no ordinary moment and that we need to take extraordinary steps to confront this threat to our international system,” she said, stressing that such a meeting of the wider UN membership was important to make their voices heard on “Russia’s war of choice.”

While noting that all UN Member States would have the ability to participate in the special emergency session, Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said that she understood that this would take courage for some.

But for inspiration and strength, she called on the wider UN membership to look no further than the Ukrainian people, “who are standing bravely...to defend democracy, while continuing to express willingness to participate in negotiations. So let us do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine as they stand up for themselves, their sovereign country and their children.”

French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière, said that Russia had stood alone Friday in blocking a resolution that would have called for an end to its aggression against Ukraine. “This special session is a necessary new step intended to defend the UN Charter and international law and put an end to the aggression against Ukraine,” he said.

He noted that President Macron had called for another meeting of the Security Council on Monday at which France along with Mexico would submit a resolution to demand the end of hostilities, protection of civilians, a safe and unhindered humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs of the population. The international community had a duty to stand up for unity and the primacy of international law, he said.

Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, said that he had voted against the submitted draft because its authors would note that the Security Council had been unable to carry out its primary duty to maintain international peace and security.

“Yet, at the same time, we did not see even a hint of an attempt to find a constructive solution in the Council. After all, two days ago we blocked one text for the very reason that it was one-sided and unbalanced. We have not seen any new initiatives,” he stressed.

He also denounced attempts by the draft’s sponsors to use their position on the Security Council to push through decisions against other members. “That is why the Council provides for the right to block decisions for permanent members. This is not a privilege, but a tool to ensure the balance of interests so necessary for the whole world, and through it, global stability.”

“Now there is a need to focus on resolving the roots of the crisis with which we are grappling,” he continued, stressing that it was not the launch of the ‘special military operation', but the fact that the Council had for eight years turned a blind eye to the actions of Ukrainian nationalists in the Donbas.

He said that an “information war” was now being unleased against Russia and that social networks were rife with lies about what was happening in Ukraine. “I urge our colleagues not to contribute to the spread of such misinformation, although I am afraid these calls will not be heard again.”

Ukraine’s Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya expressed gratitude to those that had supported the request to call for an emergency special session of the Assembly. For those who had not supported the request, including Russia, he said they should know that the most frequently heard warning in Ukraine today was "Attention. Air raids. Please proceed to shelters".

He also asked those that had not supported the text to please look at videos and pictures of the damage circulating in the media. The truth of what was happening on the ground due to Russia’s aggression could be found there.

He went on to say that Ukraine had urged the International Court of Justice ( ICJ ) to undertake provisional measures against Russia and was seeking an emergency hearing.

He said Russia had made an “absurd and unfounded claim” of alleged genocide as a justification and pretext for its own aggression against Ukraine and violation of the sovereignty and human rights of the Ukrainian People. “Ukraine’s case before the ICJ will establish that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is based on a lie and a gross violation of international law and must be stopped,” he added.

