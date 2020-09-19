United States: Two killed, 14 injured in New York shooting

New York, September 19, 2020

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded after a shooting at a party on Saturday in Rochester, New York, police said.

A man and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 died in the shooting, media reports quoted Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons as saying.

The incident took place on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, at a residence located near the Rochester Public Market.

He added that the wounded have been taken to two different hospitals with no life-threatening injuries reported.

"It appears to be some type of backyard party that the police department, up until the point the 911 calls came in for the shots fired, was not aware of," Simmons said.

"This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions," he added.

"I mean 16 victims is unheard of, and for our community, who's right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner is unfortunate and shameful, and we're going to do everything that we can as a department to bring those people involved to justice."

So far, no arrests have been made.

No motive for the violence is known, Simmons said, adding that it was too early to know if multiple shooters were responsible.

IANS