UK's Prince Philip in hospital as 'precautionary measure'

London, February 17, 2021

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell for the last few days, reports said.

A Buckingham Palace statement said that the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, and would stay there for a few days for observation and rest. It added that he was "in good spirits".

He had been feeling unwell for a few days, but it was not related to coronavirus, the BBC reported, citing a palace source.

The Queen, 94, remains at Windsor, where the royal couple have been living during the coronavirus lockdown with a small number of household staff.

The Queen and Prince Philip had received Covid-19 vaccination last month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his "best wishes" to the Duke as he undergoes "a few days of rest in hospital", a government spokesman said.

