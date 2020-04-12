UK reports 917 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 9,875

London, April 12, 2020

The United Kingdom has reported 917 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world to 9875 so far.

"There have been 334,974 tests carried out across the UK, excluding Northern Ireland. Of these, 78,991 have tested positive," Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the government's daily press conference on the pandemic.

She said 20,101 patients are currently in hospital who have already tested positive.

"Sadly, 9,875 people have now died – an increase of 917 of yesterday," she said.

"Our priority is to slow the spread of coronavirus, so that fewer people are sick at any one time, and our brilliant NHS continues to remain able to cope. To do this we are following expert scientific and medical advice and taking the right steps at the right moment in time.

"And that is why we are instructing people to stay home, to protect the NHS and save lives," Patel said.

"Fighting coronavirus requires an extraordinary national effort, and I would like to reiterate my personal thanks to everyone across all aspects of society playing their part. I am immensely grateful to everyone who is heeding the instruction to stay at home. This remains crucial over the bank holiday weekend and especially as the weather improves.

"But we have given the police powers to enforce the necessary measures we have put in place, including through the enforcement of fines," she said.

"But my message to anyone still refusing to do the right thing is clear. If you don’t play your part, our selfless police -- who are out there risking their own lives to save others -- will be unafraid to act. Their work is helping our doctors, nurses and health professionals to fight this virus and to save lives.

"If you do not follow the guidance, you will be endangering the lives of your own friends, families and loved ones. To protect those you care about – and the capacity of our police and hospitals to protect us all – there is just one simple thing you must do.

"Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives," she added.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for treatment of coronavirus, continues to make progress towards complete recovery.

Johnson was admitted to a hospital last Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) a few days earlier, and spent three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) there before being moved back to the ward on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery.

"He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.

"His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease," a statement from his office said.

